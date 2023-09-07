Taylor Walls returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersSeptember 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 3 against the Guardians) he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Walls enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353.

Walls has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.7% of those games.

He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Walls has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.2%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (42.9%), including nine multi-run games (11.7%).

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .196 AVG .232 .333 OBP .303 .277 SLG .428 7 XBH 13 1 HR 6 8 RBI 20 36/22 K/BB 35/14 10 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings