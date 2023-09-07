Taylor Walls vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Taylor Walls returns to action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus Luis Castillo and the Seattle MarinersSeptember 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on September 3 against the Guardians) he went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .216 with 11 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Walls enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .353.
- Walls has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 77 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.7% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in six games this season (7.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (26.0%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.2%).
- He has scored in 33 games this year (42.9%), including nine multi-run games (11.7%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.196
|AVG
|.232
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.277
|SLG
|.428
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|8
|RBI
|20
|36/22
|K/BB
|35/14
|10
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (11-7) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 169 1/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7).
