Following a campaign in which he recorded 72.6 fantasy points (56th among WRs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Russell Gage is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 102nd wide receiver off the board this summer (299th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Russell Gage Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 72.60 71.42 - Overall Rank 181 205 299 Position Rank 57 79 102

Russell Gage 2022 Stats

Gage caught 51 balls for 426 yards last season and five touchdowns. He collected 25.1 receiving yards per game on 70 targets.

In Week 15 last season against the Cincinnati Bengals, Gage put up a season-high 17.9 fantasy points, with this stat line: eight receptions, 59 yards and two touchdowns.

In what was his worst game of the year, Gage finished with 1.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 10 yards, on eight targets. That was in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Russell Gage 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 2 @Saints 2.8 6 5 28 0 Week 3 Packers 12.7 13 12 87 1 Week 4 Chiefs 2.4 4 2 24 0 Week 5 Falcons 4.0 6 2 20 0 Week 6 @Steelers 2.0 4 2 20 0 Week 7 @Panthers 3.9 5 4 39 0 Week 13 Saints 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 14 @49ers 7.2 2 2 12 1 Week 15 Bengals 17.9 12 8 59 2 Week 16 @Cardinals 6.5 6 5 65 0 Week 17 Panthers 3.3 3 3 33 0 Week 18 @Falcons 7.5 6 3 15 1 Wild Card Cowboys 1.0 8 2 10 0

