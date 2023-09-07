The Seattle Mariners (78-61) visit the Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) to open a four-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday. The Mariners are coming off a series defeat to the Reds, and the Rays a series win over the Red Sox.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (11-7, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (3-4, 4.69 ERA).

Rays vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.24 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-4, 4.69 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .280 against him.

Littell is trying to secure his third quality start of the season in this outing.

Littell is looking to pick up his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 23 appearances this season.

Zack Littell vs. Mariners

The opposing Mariners offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .245 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1154 total hits and 11th in MLB play scoring 669 runs.

Littell has pitched one inning without giving up a hit or an earned run while striking out two against the Mariners this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (11-7) will make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.24, a 4.58 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.039 in 28 games this season.

He has 15 quality starts in 28 chances this season.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 29th start in a row.

He has made 28 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7).

Luis Castillo vs. Rays

The Rays have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB. They have 1228 hits, eighth in baseball, with 202 home runs (third in the league).

The Rays have gone 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

