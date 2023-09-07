Player props are listed for Julio Rodriguez and Yandy Diaz, among others, when the Seattle Mariners visit the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 67 RBI (147 total hits).

He's slashed .320/.400/.498 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has recorded 126 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with 21 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.367/.425 so far this year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Castillo Stats

The Mariners will send Luis Castillo (11-7) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 28 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 28 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks seventh, 1.039 WHIP ranks second, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets Sep. 2 5.0 8 5 5 2 2 vs. Royals Aug. 27 7.0 1 0 0 6 1 at White Sox Aug. 21 7.0 5 1 1 9 0 at Royals Aug. 16 7.0 9 4 4 3 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 6.0 2 1 1 8 2

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 32 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs, 41 walks and 93 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 36 bases.

He's slashing .282/.340/.490 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 120 hits with 28 doubles, 15 home runs, 81 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .271/.389/.437 slash line so far this season.

Crawford heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Sep. 6 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 0 at Reds Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Sep. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Mets Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Sep. 2 3-for-4 3 1 1 6 0

