Luis Castillo will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (78-61) on Thursday, September 7 against the Tampa Bay Rays (85-55), who will answer with Zack Littell. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Mariners (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (11-7, 3.24 ERA) vs Littell - TB (3-4, 4.69 ERA)

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 54 out of the 95 games, or 56.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 41-31 (56.9%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners went 5-5 over the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rays have a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rays vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Jose Siri 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Luke Raley 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+225) Taylor Walls 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+310)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +500 - 1st

