Rays vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 7
Thursday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (85-55) and the Seattle Mariners (78-61) matching up at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 7.
The probable pitchers are Luis Castillo (11-7) for the Mariners and Zack Littell (3-4) for the Rays.
Rays vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Rays vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Rays matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Rays have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Tampa Bay has a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 4 in MLB, scoring 5.3 runs per game (746 total runs).
- The Rays have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 2
|@ Guardians
|L 7-6
|Zack Littell vs Logan Allen
|September 3
|@ Guardians
|W 6-2
|Taj Bradley vs Xzavion Curry
|September 4
|Red Sox
|L 7-3
|Aaron Civale vs Brayan Bello
|September 5
|Red Sox
|W 8-6
|Zach Eflin vs Kutter Crawford
|September 6
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Nick Pivetta
|September 7
|Mariners
|-
|Zack Littell vs Luis Castillo
|September 8
|Mariners
|-
|Taj Bradley vs George Kirby
|September 9
|Mariners
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Bryan Woo
|September 10
|Mariners
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller
|September 11
|@ Twins
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 12
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan
