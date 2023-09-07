Rachaad White 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Rachaad White is being drafted as the 28th running back off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 89.1 fantasy points last season (37th at his position). For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Rachaad White Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|89.10
|147.31
|-
|Overall Rank
|150
|69
|79
|Position Rank
|38
|26
|28
Rachaad White 2022 Stats
- In the running game, White ran for 481 yards on 129 carries (28.3 yards per game) and scored one TD a season ago. He also averaged 17.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 50 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns.
- In Week 16 last season against the Arizona Cardinals, White posted a season-high of 11.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: 7 carries, 36 yards; 4 receptions, 17 yards, 1 TD.
- In his worst game of the season -- Week 2 versus the New Orleans Saints -- White accumulated 0.1 fantasy points. His stat line was: 2 carries, 1 yard.
Rachaad White 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|2.1
|6
|14
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Saints
|0.1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|9.6
|3
|6
|1
|0
|Week 5
|Falcons
|4.2
|5
|14
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Steelers
|2.3
|4
|12
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|3.2
|6
|24
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|4.3
|4
|19
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|3.4
|8
|27
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Seahawks
|10.5
|22
|105
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|10.9
|14
|64
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Saints
|10.9
|9
|28
|0
|1
|Week 14
|@49ers
|5.7
|13
|56
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Bengals
|4.3
|11
|38
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Cardinals
|11.3
|7
|36
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Panthers
|4.8
|11
|22
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Falcons
|1.5
|4
|15
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|7.7
|7
|41
|0
|0
