Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .424 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .251.

Raley has recorded a hit in 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%), including 21 multi-hit games (19.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 108), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this season (29.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 12.0%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .224 AVG .273 .318 OBP .341 .480 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 56/14 K/BB 65/13 8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings