After compiling 0.9 fantasy points last season (68th among QBs), Kyle Trask has an ADP of 597th overall (74th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Kyle Trask Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.92 70.36 - Overall Rank 530 209 597 Position Rank 68 34 74

Kyle Trask 2022 Stats

Last year Trask posted 23 passing yards (1.4 per game), going 3-for-9 (33.3%) with zero TDs and zero INTs.

In his best game last season -- Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons -- Trask accumulated 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 3-of-9 (33.3%), 23 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Kyle Trask 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 18 @Falcons 0.9 3-for-9 23 0 0 0

