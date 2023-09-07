Ko Kieft 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we expect from Ko Kieft this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE and his season-long prospects.
Ko Kieft Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|14.00
|14.92
|-
|Overall Rank
|384
|461
|923
|Position Rank
|66
|79
|131
Ko Kieft 2022 Stats
- Kieft filled up his receiving stat line last year, piling up seven receptions for 80 yards and one TD. He was targeted 10 times and posted 4.7 yards per game.
- Kieft accumulated 6.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last year.
Ko Kieft 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|1.9
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|1.8
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|0.9
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|0.6
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Browns
|6.5
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Week 13
|Saints
|1.2
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Cowboys
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
