What can we expect from Ko Kieft this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep reading to find out more about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE and his season-long prospects.

Is Kieft on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Ko Kieft Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.00 14.92 - Overall Rank 384 461 923 Position Rank 66 79 131

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Ko Kieft 2022 Stats

Kieft filled up his receiving stat line last year, piling up seven receptions for 80 yards and one TD. He was targeted 10 times and posted 4.7 yards per game.

Kieft accumulated 6.5 fantasy points -- one catch, five yards and one touchdown -- in Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns, which was his best game last year.

Rep Kieft and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ko Kieft 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chiefs 1.9 1 1 19 0 Week 7 @Panthers 1.8 1 1 18 0 Week 8 Ravens 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 9 Rams 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Browns 6.5 1 1 5 1 Week 13 Saints 1.2 2 1 12 0 Week 14 @49ers 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 17 Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Wild Card Cowboys 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.