Josh Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Thursday, Josh Lowe (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .282 with 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- In 73 of 111 games this year (65.8%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 32 of those games he had more than one (28.8%).
- In 18 games this season, he has homered (16.2%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Lowe has an RBI in 45 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 49 times this year (44.1%), including nine games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|59
|.272
|AVG
|.291
|.292
|OBP
|.349
|.428
|SLG
|.545
|19
|XBH
|25
|4
|HR
|14
|21
|RBI
|50
|50/5
|K/BB
|59/19
|13
|SB
|15
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- Castillo (11-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 29th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 169 1/3 innings pitched, with 183 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
