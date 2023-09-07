Jose Siri vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 23 games this season, he has hit a home run (24.5%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (37.2%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (16.0%).
- He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.244
|AVG
|.194
|.294
|OBP
|.234
|.482
|SLG
|.506
|16
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|14
|26
|RBI
|29
|59/11
|K/BB
|68/9
|6
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
