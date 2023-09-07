The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.303 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

In 57.4% of his games this year (54 of 94), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 23 games this season, he has hit a home run (24.5%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).

Siri has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (37.2%), with two or more RBI in 15 of them (16.0%).

He has scored in 46.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 44 .244 AVG .194 .294 OBP .234 .482 SLG .506 16 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 59/11 K/BB 68/9 6 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings