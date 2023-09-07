The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jonathan Aranda (batting .222 in his past 10 games, with a triple, six walks and two RBI), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is batting .216 with a double, a triple, a home run and eight walks.

In eight of 16 games this season, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this season, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In seven of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 .143 AVG .313 .321 OBP .421 .286 SLG .500 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 10/5 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings