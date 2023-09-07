Following a campaign in which he scored 14.8 fantasy points (56th among QBs), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' John Wolford is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 72nd quarterback off the board this summer (578th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

John Wolford Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.80 6.27 - Overall Rank 376 592 578 Position Rank 54 75 72

John Wolford 2022 Stats

Wolford threw for 390 yards (22.9 per game), completing 61.3% (38-for-62), with one TD and three INTs last season.

Wolford accumulated 8.8 fantasy points -- 24-of-36 (66.7%), 212 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT -- in Week 10 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last year.

In Week 13 versus the Seattle Seahawks, Wolford finished with a season-low 6.0 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 14-of-26 (53.8%), 178 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 29 yards.

John Wolford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 10 Cardinals 8.8 24-for-36 212 1 1 0 Week 13 Seahawks 6.0 14-for-26 178 0 2 0

