Isaac Paredes vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 106 hits, batting .251 this season with 48 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Paredes has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 122 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has driven in a run in 52 games this year (42.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.254
|.355
|OBP
|.349
|.531
|SLG
|.469
|23
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|12
|45
|RBI
|42
|35/24
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Castillo (11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 169 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7).
