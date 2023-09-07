The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 106 hits, batting .251 this season with 48 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Paredes has reached base via a hit in 70 games this season (of 122 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has driven in a run in 52 games this year (42.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 39.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 62 .247 AVG .254 .355 OBP .349 .531 SLG .469 23 XBH 25 16 HR 12 45 RBI 42 35/24 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings