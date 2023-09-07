With an ADP that ranks him 273rd at his position (997th overall), David Moore has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 0.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 200th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

David Moore Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 12.01 - Overall Rank 549 512 897 Position Rank 212 186 273

