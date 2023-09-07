Christian Bethancourt vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt and his .435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks while hitting .230.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 48 of 90 games this season (53.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has homered in nine games this season (10.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has had an RBI in 21 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (38.9%), including 10 multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.231
|AVG
|.229
|.272
|OBP
|.250
|.378
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|40/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (11-7) to the mound for his 29th start of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.