Chase Edmonds, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 62nd among RBs; 246th overall), posted 39.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 64th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB.

Chase Edmonds Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 58.20 62.86 - Overall Rank 215 233 246 Position Rank 50 58 62

Chase Edmonds 2022 Stats

A season ago, Edmonds ran for 120 yards on 42 attempts (15.0 ypg), scoring two TDs.

In Week 3 last year versus the Buffalo Bills, Edmonds put up a season-high of 14.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: 6 carries, 21 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 5 versus the New York Jets, Edmonds posted a season-low 0.1 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 1 carry, 1 yard.

Chase Edmonds 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Patriots 6.5 12 25 0 0 Week 2 @Ravens 4.1 5 33 0 0 Week 3 Bills 14.7 6 21 2 0 Week 4 @Bengals 8.0 5 6 0 1 Week 5 @Jets 0.1 1 1 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 3.1 2 3 0 0 Week 7 Steelers 1.7 7 17 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 4 14 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.9 2 9 0 0 Week 11 Raiders 0.6 2 6 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 5.3 6 31 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 7.3 7 34 0 0 Week 18 Chargers 4.5 9 45 0 0

