Brandon Lowe vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe and his .432 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on September 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 45 walks while batting .234.
- Lowe enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .316 with two homers.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (57 of 95), with at least two hits 16 times (16.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 34 games this season (35.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (18.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 38.9% of his games this season (37 of 95), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.244
|AVG
|.224
|.344
|OBP
|.320
|.463
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|9
|38
|RBI
|25
|58/22
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.74 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 154 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 11-7 with a 3.24 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 169 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (1.039), and 14th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
