Rays vs. Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 6
The Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) and Boston Red Sox (72-67) square off on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-5) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (9-7) will take the ball for the Red Sox.
Rays vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (7-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-7, 4.49 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow
- The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (7-5) for his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.17 and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .205 in 16 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Glasnow has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Tyler Glasnow vs. Red Sox
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks sixth in the league (.438) and 166 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-20 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI in 5 1/3 innings.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta
- Pivetta goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings over 33 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
- Pivetta has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Pivetta has 12 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.
- In 13 of his 33 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Nick Pivetta vs. Rays
- The opposing Rays offense has the fourth-ranked slugging percentage (.445) and ranks third in home runs hit (200) in all of MLB. They have a collective .259 batting average, and are seventh in the league with 1220 total hits and fourth in MLB action scoring 743 runs.
- In 5 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Rays this season, Pivetta has a 1.59 ERA and a 1.588 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .190.
