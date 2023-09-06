Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Red Sox on September 6, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Justin Turner and others on the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox ahead of their matchup at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.
Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Glasnow Stats
- The Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (7-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Glasnow will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|3
|at Yankees
|Jul. 31
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|2
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Diaz Stats
- Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 55 walks and 67 RBI (147 total hits).
- He's slashing .322/.401/.501 so far this season.
- Diaz will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has 125 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 70 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.
- He's slashed .258/.368/.427 on the season.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Turner Stats
- Turner has 137 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 47 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .285/.357/.478 so far this season.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 4
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 135 hits with 32 doubles, 29 home runs, 49 walks and 91 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .267/.341/.503 slash line on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Sep. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Sep. 4
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Royals
|Sep. 3
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 2
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Sep. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
