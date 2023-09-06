Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get the better of Nick Pivetta, the Boston Red Sox's starting pitcher, on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Rays (-165). An 8-run over/under has been set for the contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Rays have a record of 5-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have been the moneyline favorite 112 total times this season. They've gone 73-39 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a 40-17 record (winning 70.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

The Rays have a 62.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 139 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-60-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-24 38-31 34-24 50-31 64-47 20-8

