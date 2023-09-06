Wednesday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (84-55) and Boston Red Sox (72-67) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 6.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (7-5) versus the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (9-7).

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 73, or 65.2%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 40-17 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rays, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 743.

The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

