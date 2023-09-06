Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while batting .250.

Raley has had a hit in 61 of 107 games this season (57.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (19.6%).

In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 40 of 107 games this season, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .221 AVG .273 .314 OBP .341 .483 SLG .503 22 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 29 55/13 K/BB 65/13 7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings