The Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Siri (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 20 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 53 of 93 games this year, with multiple hits 16 times.

He has gone deep in 24.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.6% of his games this year, Siri has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44 of 93 games this year, and more than once 10 times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .244 AVG .194 .295 OBP .234 .488 SLG .506 16 XBH 22 11 HR 14 26 RBI 29 59/11 K/BB 68/9 6 SB 5

Red Sox Pitching Rankings