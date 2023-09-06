Isaac Paredes vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .250 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 57.0% of his games this year (69 of 121), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 121), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42.1% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this year (47 of 121), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|62
|.245
|AVG
|.254
|.348
|OBP
|.349
|.516
|SLG
|.469
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|44
|RBI
|42
|35/22
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.3 per game).
- Pivetta goes for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.49, with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .211 against him.
