Isaac Paredes -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 87 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .250 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 96th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 57.0% of his games this year (69 of 121), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (22.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (24 of 121), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.1% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 38.8% of his games this year (47 of 121), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 62 .245 AVG .254 .348 OBP .349 .516 SLG .469 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 44 RBI 42 35/22 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings