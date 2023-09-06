Harold Ramirez -- with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Nick Pivetta on the hill, on September 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .304 with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Ramirez is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 62.7% of his 102 games this season, Ramirez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 36.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 46 .264 AVG .348 .313 OBP .382 .466 SLG .404 19 XBH 6 8 HR 1 31 RBI 22 42/12 K/BB 26/8 4 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings