Christian Bethancourt vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt and his .435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Nick Pivetta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .230 with 15 doubles, nine home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 48 of 90 games this season (53.3%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (15.6%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Bethancourt has an RBI in 21 of 90 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (38.9%), including 10 multi-run games (11.1%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.231
|AVG
|.229
|.272
|OBP
|.250
|.378
|SLG
|.379
|13
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|16
|40/8
|K/BB
|43/5
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (9-7) out for his 12th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-7 with a 4.49 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 112 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed three innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.49 ERA and 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .211 to opposing hitters.
