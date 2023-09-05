On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.310 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 146 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .502. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 45 of those games.

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.1% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 53.4% of his games this year (62 of 116), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .355 AVG .291 .428 OBP .370 .550 SLG .457 23 XBH 23 10 HR 8 39 RBI 28 40/25 K/BB 42/27 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings