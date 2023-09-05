Yandy Díaz vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Yandy Diaz (.310 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 146 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .502. All three of those stats lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 83 games this year (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 45 of those games.
- In 15.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 53.4% of his games this year (62 of 116), he has scored, and in 15 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.355
|AVG
|.291
|.428
|OBP
|.370
|.550
|SLG
|.457
|23
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|28
|40/25
|K/BB
|42/27
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
