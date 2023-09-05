Vidal Brujan -- batting .125 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is hitting .191 with two doubles and three walks.

Brujan has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), with more than one hit three times (12.0%).

He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.

Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rays Players vs the Red Sox

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 .276 AVG .128 .300 OBP .209 .310 SLG .154 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 11/1 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings