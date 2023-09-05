Vidal Brujan vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Vidal Brujan -- batting .125 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is hitting .191 with two doubles and three walks.
- Brujan has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), with more than one hit three times (12.0%).
- He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
- Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this season.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.276
|AVG
|.128
|.300
|OBP
|.209
|.310
|SLG
|.154
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|11/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
