Vidal Brujan -- batting .125 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

  • Brujan is hitting .191 with two doubles and three walks.
  • Brujan has gotten at least one hit in 40.0% of his games this season (10 of 25), with more than one hit three times (12.0%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 25 games this season.
  • Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored a run in eight of 25 games so far this season.

Other Rays Players vs the Red Sox

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 14
.276 AVG .128
.300 OBP .209
.310 SLG .154
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
11/1 K/BB 9/2
2 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Crawford (6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
