On Tuesday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Guardians.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto is hitting .304 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (nine of 18), Pinto has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

Pinto has an RBI in four of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 .063 AVG .433 .118 OBP .452 .063 SLG .700 0 XBH 4 0 HR 2 0 RBI 7 7/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings