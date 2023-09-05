The Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) will look to Yandy Diaz when they host Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (72-66) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, September 5. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +135. An 8-run total has been set in the game.

Rays vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-8, 3.40 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 3.99 ERA)

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 111 games this season and won 72 (64.9%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Rays have a 44-17 record (winning 72.1% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been victorious in 36, or 52.2%, of the 69 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a mark of 7-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Rays vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Josh Lowe 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Isaac Paredes 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Luke Raley 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+195)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 7th 2nd Win AL East +240 - 2nd

