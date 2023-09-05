Zach Eflin takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday against Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are fourth in MLB action with 198 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball, slugging .445.

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.3 runs per game (735 total).

The Rays rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.183).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin (13-8) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.40 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.

Eflin is looking to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Eflin will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow James Paxton 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo 9/10/2023 Mariners - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.