Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Kutter Crawford on the hill for the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Red Sox have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -160 +135 8 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rays and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 72 of the 111 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (64.9%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 44-17 record (winning 72.1% of its games).

The Rays have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 138 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-60-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-8-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-24 38-31 34-24 49-31 63-47 20-8

