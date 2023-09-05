Tuesday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (83-55) and the Boston Red Sox (72-66) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays taking home the win. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on September 5.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (13-8) for the Rays and Kutter Crawford (6-7) for the Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 111 times this season and won 72, or 64.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has entered 61 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 44-17 in those contests.

The Rays have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 735.

The Rays have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule