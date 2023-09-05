Randy Arozarena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy Arozarena -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 70 walks while batting .260.
- He ranks 73rd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 83 of 132 games this season (62.9%), including multiple hits 34 times (25.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 50.8% of his games this year (67 of 132), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|65
|.265
|AVG
|.256
|.383
|OBP
|.360
|.436
|SLG
|.427
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|38
|61/33
|K/BB
|74/37
|15
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Crawford (6-7) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 3.99 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
