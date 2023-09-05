Luke Raley vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the hill, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .251.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 57.5% of his games this season (61 of 106), with at least two hits 21 times (19.8%).
- In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven home a run in 32 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|53
|.223
|AVG
|.273
|.315
|OBP
|.341
|.486
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|54/13
|K/BB
|65/13
|7
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.