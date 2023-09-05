On Tuesday, Josh Lowe (.576 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Red Sox.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 24 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .286.

Lowe has reached base via a hit in 73 games this year (of 110 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (16.4%), homering in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

In 45 games this season (40.9%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (14.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 44.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 59 .280 AVG .291 .300 OBP .349 .440 SLG .545 19 XBH 25 4 HR 14 21 RBI 50 47/5 K/BB 59/19 13 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings