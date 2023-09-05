Jonathan Aranda -- hitting .176 with four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .200.

Aranda has a base hit in seven of 15 games played this season (46.7%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 .105 AVG .313 .217 OBP .421 .158 SLG .500 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 9/2 K/BB 5/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings