Jonathan Aranda vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Jonathan Aranda -- hitting .176 with four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Aranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda has a double, a home run and five walks while batting .200.
- Aranda has a base hit in seven of 15 games played this season (46.7%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 15 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Aranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six of 15 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|.105
|AVG
|.313
|.217
|OBP
|.421
|.158
|SLG
|.500
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|1
|9/2
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
