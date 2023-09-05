Isaac Paredes vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 23rd in slugging.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 69 of 120 games this season (57.5%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (22.5%).
- He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (12.5%).
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|62
|.249
|AVG
|.254
|.347
|OBP
|.349
|.524
|SLG
|.469
|22
|XBH
|25
|15
|HR
|12
|43
|RBI
|42
|34/21
|K/BB
|49/23
|1
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox are sending Crawford (6-7) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.99 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.