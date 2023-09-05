The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Guardians.

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Paredes is batting .252 with 20 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Paredes has gotten a hit in 69 of 120 games this season (57.5%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (22.5%).

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (41.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (12.5%).

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Home Away 57 GP 62 .249 AVG .254 .347 OBP .349 .524 SLG .469 22 XBH 25 15 HR 12 43 RBI 42 34/21 K/BB 49/23 1 SB 0

