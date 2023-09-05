Brandon Lowe vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (99 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox and Kutter Crawford on September 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Red Sox.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 44 walks while batting .233.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 55 of 93 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 37.6% of his games this year (35 of 93), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (10.8%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|47
|.244
|AVG
|.224
|.341
|OBP
|.320
|.436
|SLG
|.429
|14
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|33
|RBI
|25
|57/21
|K/BB
|44/23
|4
|SB
|3
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- Crawford (6-7) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 3.99 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went 2 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
