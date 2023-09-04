Vidal Brujan vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Vidal Brujan is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxSeptember 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 30 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-3.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan has two doubles and three walks while batting .185.
- Brujan has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this year (37.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (12.5%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this year.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.269
|AVG
|.128
|.296
|OBP
|.209
|.308
|SLG
|.154
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|10/1
|K/BB
|9/2
|2
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Bello (10-8) out for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
