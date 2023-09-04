Vidal Brujan is back in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against Brayan Bello and the Boston Red SoxSeptember 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 30 against the Marlins) he went 0-for-3.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan has two doubles and three walks while batting .185.

Brujan has gotten a hit in nine of 24 games this year (37.5%), with more than one hit on three occasions (12.5%).

In 24 games played this season, he has not homered.

Brujan has had an RBI in five games this season.

He has scored in eight of 24 games so far this year.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .269 AVG .128 .296 OBP .209 .308 SLG .154 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 3 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 9/2 2 SB 0

