Player prop bet odds for Yandy Diaz, Justin Turner and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Monday (at 4:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Civale Stats

The Rays will send Aaron Civale (7-3) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

He has seven quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Aug. 29 5.0 7 2 2 5 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 23 5.0 4 3 3 9 0 at Giants Aug. 16 6.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Aaron Civale's player props with BetMGM.

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 28 doubles, 18 home runs, 52 walks and 67 RBI (146 total hits).

He has a .322/.398/.502 slash line on the season.

Diaz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Guardians Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 69 walks and 79 RBI (125 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.

He's slashed .262/.372/.434 on the season.

Arozarena brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Marlins Aug. 30 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 2 at Marlins Aug. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Yandy Díaz, Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Turner Stats

Turner has 135 hits with 27 doubles, 22 home runs, 45 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .285/.355/.481 so far this season.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 3 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Royals Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has recorded 133 hits with 31 doubles, 29 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .268/.341/.506 on the season.

Devers enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with three doubles and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Sep. 3 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0 at Royals Sep. 2 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Royals Sep. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.