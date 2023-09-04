Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will aim to outdo Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays are third-best in MLB action with 198 total home runs.

Tampa Bay is fourth in MLB, slugging .446.

The Rays rank fourth in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.3 runs per game (732 total runs).

The Rays are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.183).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Aaron Civale makes the start for the Rays, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.64 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 102 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Civale enters this outing with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Civale will try to pitch five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Marlins W 11-2 Away Aaron Civale Sandy Alcantara 8/30/2023 Marlins W 3-0 Away Zach Eflin Jesús Luzardo 9/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Tyler Glasnow Cal Quantrill 9/2/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away Zack Littell Logan Allen 9/3/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Away Taj Bradley Xzavion Curry 9/4/2023 Red Sox - Home Aaron Civale Brayan Bello 9/5/2023 Red Sox - Home Zach Eflin Kutter Crawford 9/6/2023 Red Sox - Home Tyler Glasnow James Paxton 9/7/2023 Mariners - Home Zack Littell Luis Castillo 9/8/2023 Mariners - Home - George Kirby 9/9/2023 Mariners - Home Aaron Civale Bryan Woo

