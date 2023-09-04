Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get the better of Brayan Bello, the Boston Red Sox's starting pitcher, on Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-145). The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 4, 2023

Monday, September 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -145 +120 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Read More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have compiled a 72-38 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.5% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a record of 54-23 (70.1%).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-60-4).

The Rays have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 10-8-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-23 38-31 34-23 49-31 63-46 20-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.