Monday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (83-54) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (71-66) at 4:10 PM (on September 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (7-3) for the Rays and Brayan Bello (10-8) for the Red Sox.

Rays vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 110 times this season and won 72, or 65.5%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 63-25 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 732 total runs this season.

The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Rays Schedule