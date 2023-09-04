Randy Arozarena vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Red Sox Player Props
|Rays vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .262 with 15 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 69 walks.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 14th in on base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Arozarena is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 83 of 131 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 34 times (26.0%).
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 48 of 131 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 66 times this year (50.4%), including 17 games with multiple runs (13.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|65
|.268
|AVG
|.256
|.385
|OBP
|.360
|.442
|SLG
|.427
|19
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|41
|RBI
|38
|60/32
|K/BB
|74/37
|14
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 181 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.