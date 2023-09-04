If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Logan Webb and the Giants versus Justin Steele and the Cubs.

Keep scrolling to find the expected starters for every game on the schedule for September 4.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Jesse Scholtens (1-6) to the hill as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Cole Ragans (5-4) when the teams play on Monday.

CHW: Scholtens KC: Ragans 22 (70.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (66 IP) 3.97 ERA 3.41 6.0 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

KC Odds to Win: -155

-155 CHW Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 10 runs

Giants at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The San Francisco Giants will send Webb (9-11) to the mound as they face the Cubs, who will counter with Steele (15-3) when the clubs play on Monday.

SF: Webb CHC: Steele 28 (180.1 IP) Games/IP 25 (144 IP) 3.64 ERA 3.06 8.4 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Giants at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -140

-140 SF Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Astros at Rangers Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send J.P. France (10-5) to the hill as they play the Rangers, who will look to Andrew Heaney (9-6) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

HOU: France TEX: Heaney 20 (116 IP) Games/IP 26 (127.2 IP) 3.49 ERA 4.16 6.7 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Astros at Rangers

TEX Odds to Win: -110

-110 HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 9.5 runs

Blue Jays at Athletics Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (9-10) to the bump as they face the Athletics, who will counter with Ken Waldichuk (2-7) when the clubs meet Monday.

TOR: Berrios OAK: Waldichuk 27 (158 IP) Games/IP 30 (114 IP) 3.70 ERA 5.92 8.3 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Athletics

TOR Odds to Win: -190

-190 OAK Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Reds Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Bryan Woo (2-3) to the mound as they face the Reds, who will look to Tejay Antone (0-0) when the clubs play Monday.

SEA: Woo CIN: Antone 13 (65 IP) Games/IP 1 (1 IP) 4.15 ERA 0.00 9.4 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Reds

SEA Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 10.5 runs

Red Sox at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (10-8) to the hill as they face the Rays, who will look to Aaron Civale (7-3) for the game between the clubs on Monday.

BOS: Bello TB: Civale 23 (131 IP) Games/IP 18 (102.1 IP) 3.57 ERA 2.64 7.3 K/9 7.3

Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -140

-140 BOS Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8.5 runs

Rockies at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Peter Lambert (3-5) to the bump as they face the Diamondbacks, who will give the start to Merrill Kelly (10-6) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.

COL: Lambert ARI: Kelly 23 (76.1 IP) Games/IP 24 (141.1 IP) 4.95 ERA 3.44 7.5 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8.5 runs

Twins at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Minnesota Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-7) to the bump as they face the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (7-11) for the matchup between the clubs Monday.

MIN: Lopez CLE: Giolito 27 (164.2 IP) Games/IP 27 (153.2 IP) 3.72 ERA 4.45 10.7 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Twins at Guardians

MIN Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 8 runs

Brewers at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Milwaukee Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-7) to the mound as they take on the Pirates on Monday.

MIL: Burnes PIT: TBD 27 (165 IP) Games/IP - 3.55 ERA - 9.1 K/9 -

Phillies at Padres Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (14-5) to the mound as they face the Padres, who will counter with Rich Hill (7-13) for the game between the teams on Monday.

PHI: Walker SD: Hill 26 (142.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (137 IP) 4.11 ERA 5.32 7.5 K/9 7.7

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Padres

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 SD Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9 runs

Orioles at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (4-3) to the mound as they play the Angels, who will counter with Kenny Rosenberg (0-0) when the teams face off Monday.

BAL: Rodriguez LAA: Rosenberg 18 (93 IP) Games/IP 2 (7 IP) 5.03 ERA 6.43 9.4 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Angels

BAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 LAA Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 9 runs

