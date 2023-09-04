Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Raley has had a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.0%).
  • He has homered in 16 games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Raley has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this year (38.1%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 53
.229 AVG .273
.323 OBP .341
.500 SLG .503
22 XBH 20
7 HR 11
17 RBI 29
52/13 K/BB 65/13
7 SB 6

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
