Luke Raley vs. Red Sox Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Luke Raley, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, September 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 26 walks.
- Raley has had a hit in 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.0%).
- He has homered in 16 games this year (15.2%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 30.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (38.1%), including 13 multi-run games (12.4%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|53
|.229
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.341
|.500
|SLG
|.503
|22
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|29
|52/13
|K/BB
|65/13
|7
|SB
|6
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Red Sox rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (181 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.57, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
