The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is hitting .284 with 23 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Lowe has had a hit in 72 of 109 games this season (66.1%), including multiple hits 31 times (28.4%).
  • He has homered in 18 games this season (16.5%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.3% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 48 of 109 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 59
.275 AVG .291
.295 OBP .349
.433 SLG .545
18 XBH 25
4 HR 14
21 RBI 50
47/5 K/BB 59/19
12 SB 15

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to give up 181 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Red Sox will send Bello (10-8) out to make his 24th start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.57 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 131 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 23 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.57 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .260 to his opponents.
